Energy Transfer’s (ET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ET. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

