CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

