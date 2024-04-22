Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $126.67

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Ingredion stock opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

