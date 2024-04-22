Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.30. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

