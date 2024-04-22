Bank of America Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $60.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.27 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

