Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

