Loop Capital Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $74.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.