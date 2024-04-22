Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $535.00 to $590.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $481.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,585,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock worth $666,506,318. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.