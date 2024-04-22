Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,068.75

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,068.75 ($25.75).
HIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.40) to GBX 2,000 ($24.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.90) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8,507.46%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
