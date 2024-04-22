Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $4,626,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

