Netflix’s (NFLX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $440.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $630.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $555.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day moving average of $514.99. Netflix has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

