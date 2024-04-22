Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.