Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
