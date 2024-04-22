AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

AZEK stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. AZEK has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,622. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

