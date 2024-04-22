Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kaman

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 69.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 127.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kaman by 174.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.