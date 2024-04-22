Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE ESRT opened at $9.15 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
