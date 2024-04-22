Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.15 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

