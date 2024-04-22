Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.15 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

About Empire State Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

