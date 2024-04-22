HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.24 on Friday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HireRight by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

