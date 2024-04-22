NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $64.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

