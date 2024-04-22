Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.
CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CLDX opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.49. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
