Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives $66.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLDX opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.49. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

