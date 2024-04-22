ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $906.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $896.00 to $906.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $780.37.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $713.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $764.19 and a 200-day moving average of $703.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,118,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,800,732,000 after buying an additional 364,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

