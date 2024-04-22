StockNews.com Downgrades Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

