MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $115.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

MTSI opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock worth $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

