Orion (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

NYSE OEC opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. Orion has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orion by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Orion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

