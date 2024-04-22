Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.60.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

LAD opened at $261.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.93 and its 200 day moving average is $284.15. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $206.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.