Rezolute’s (RZLT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

RZLT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RZLT

Rezolute Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.29. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Young-Jin Kim bought 36,503 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 179,403 shares of company stock worth $306,601 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 768,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.