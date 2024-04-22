Oppenheimer Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $142.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

