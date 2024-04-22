Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$16.50 and a one year high of C$28.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
