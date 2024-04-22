Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$16.50 and a one year high of C$28.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.11.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other news, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33. Also, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

