National Bankshares Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$21.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.44.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at C$17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$18.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

