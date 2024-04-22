Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.13.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$20.74 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.