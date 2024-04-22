Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SDE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.26.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

