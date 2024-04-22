Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.45 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $82.46 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56, a PEG ratio of 1,362.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

