EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EQT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.