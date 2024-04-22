Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $62.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.58. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.