Reviewing Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group -16.89% 9.46% 2.27% Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.22 billion 0.82 -$206.49 million ($8.78) -4.86 Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.87 $107.84 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Palmer Square Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Encore Capital Group.

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Encore Capital Group and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.74%. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Encore Capital Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

