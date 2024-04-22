Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Financial Survey

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $130.38 million 0.92 -$172.80 million ($3.50) -0.66 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 6.19 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 133.48%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -132.54% -102.50% -52.42% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,717.21% N/A -408.63%

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

