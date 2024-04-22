Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.88.

ENPH opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $228.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

