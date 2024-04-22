Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $31.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

BKU opened at $26.71 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 136,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

