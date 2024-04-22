Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renasant stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Renasant by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

