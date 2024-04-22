Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

