StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMI opened at $176.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $126.66 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 126,707 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

