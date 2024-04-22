StockNews.com Lowers Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Eltek Price Performance
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $10.91 on Friday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -1.84.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eltek
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.