StockNews.com Lowers Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $10.91 on Friday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -1.84.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eltek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eltek by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

