StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.12 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 953,372 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after buying an additional 516,348 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 243,600 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

