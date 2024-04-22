TD Cowen Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,005.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $890.93.

NYSE DECK opened at $800.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $884.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

