Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TWO opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

