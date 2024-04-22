Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.91.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.1 %

PD stock opened at C$91.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.82. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of C$506.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 8.6166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48. Insiders have sold a total of 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.