Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NYSE:SNV opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

