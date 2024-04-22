Needham & Company LLC Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

RIVN stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

