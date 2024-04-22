Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $510.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $446.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Linde has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

