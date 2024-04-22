North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA opened at $20.54 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $549.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. UBS Group AG increased its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

