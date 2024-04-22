Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $545.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $455.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,630 shares of company stock valued at $68,440,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 145.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after buying an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.