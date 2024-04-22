Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $105.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.20 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.